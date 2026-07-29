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Posted: Jul 29, 2026 8:08 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 8:08 AM
Set Sail for Cardboard Glory
Chase Almy
Avast, ye landlubbers of Bartlesville! It’s time to trade in your dreams of actual high-seas piracy for a nice, sturdy table and a deck of trading cards. GeekyGami’s, Bartlesville’s premier friendly local game store and hub for tabletop adventures, miniature battles, and esports supremacy, is hosting a One Piece Beginners Deck Party on July 31, 2026. Located inside the Washington Park Mall, the swashbuckling cardboard combat kicks off at 7 p.m. It’s the perfect welcoming space for rookies to learn the ropes of the game without the very real threat of scurvy.
For a measly $7 entry fee, barely enough Berries to buy a decent mug of grog, you can secure your spot in this pirate-themed showdown. The treasure distribution is highly democratic: every participant walks away with one booster pack of loot, while the ultimate King of the Pirates (or just the tournament winner) scores a glorious second pack to flex on the competition. The event officially runs from 7 to 9 p.m., though the calendar inexplicably claims a three-hour duration, so you might want to prepare for a minor temporal anomaly while you duel. Whether you're a complete greenhorn or just looking to connect with fellow gamers, hoist your colors and join the crew!
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