Posted: Jul 29, 2026 6:37 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 6:37 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Fire Department crews responded to a reported structure fire Tuesday night near the downtown area just before 10pm.

According to a social media post from Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200, Engine 11, Engine 2, Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire extending from the west side of the structure, with flames pushing through the eaves and gable ends.

Engine 11's crew made a quick, aggressive fire attack, rapidly knocking down the bulk of the fire and preventing further extension. Due to the materials stored inside the structure, firefighters remained on scene conducting extensive overhaul operations and monitoring for hidden hot spots and rekindles.

With the fast response and coordinated efforts of all responding crews, the fire was brought under control with no injuries reported.