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Osage County
Posted: Jul 27, 2026 3:17 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 3:22 PM
Osage Co. Assessor Goes Over New Pictometry Contract
Ty Loftis
Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. has re-worked a contract with Eagleview so that they will perform pictometry for the county for the next eight years. This is a renewable contract each year for just over $229,000 and Quinton says if a bill were to get signed into law, Osage County could be getting a great deal.
Keeping in mind that you can't use military equipment for this work and Google Earth is delayed, Quinton goes over the benefits of using this technology.
Quinton goes on to talk about how the technology is used.
Quinton said other departments can use the technology as well. As an example, Quinton said the commissioners can use it to measure the base of a road.
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