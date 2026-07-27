Posted: Jul 27, 2026 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

A Wichita, Kansas man found himself in the Washington County Jail on Monday on identity theft charges. It is alleged Jessee Wilson attempted to use a fake name, go into a local business and get a loan.

Wilson entered a local Bartlesville finance company on Thursday and attempted to apply for a $10,000 loan. Wilson used the name "Joshua Kyle Wilcox" in an attempt to apply for the loan. Wilson had an Oklahoma driver's license with his photo, but Wilcox's name.

The store employee knew something was wrong, as he had an acquaintance by the name of Joshua Wilcox. The store employee sent a photocopy of the driver's license to the Bartlesville Police Department. They then learned it was fraudulent.

In order to take Wilson into custody, the store employee had the defendant complete his loan application the next day. When walking in the store, Wilson was placed under arrest and the fraudulent driver's license was located in Wilson's wallet.