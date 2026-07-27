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Washington County
Posted: Jul 27, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 1:36 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve Saunders Creek Bridge Project Increase
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners approved Monday a $600,000 supplimental for a major bridge rebuilding project across Saunders Creek just north of Vera.
The project is being funded by the Cherokee Nation, but has been on replacement lists for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Washington County for 10 years.
Washington County District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the initial cost estimates from ODOT were completed several years ago.
He and District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle discuss the cost increase.
The bridge that currently spans Saunders Creek was built in 1932, when U.S. Highway 75 ran through the area prior to the highway being relocated. It is located on North 4000 Road, north of the intersection with West 3900 Road.
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