Posted: Jul 27, 2026 12:37 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 12:37 PM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville is moving ahead with more than $10 million in infrastructure improvements while opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs and homeowners, according to city officials on KWON Radio’s City Matters program on Monday. City staff also highlighted stronger-than-expected sales tax collections and reminded residents of several upcoming deadlines.

Community Development Director Larry Curtis said applications open Aug. 1 for the city's Central Park Incubator Program, which offers entrepreneurs free commercial space in Centennial Park to help launch a business. The city is also accepting applications throughout August for its Sidewalk Partnership Program, which shares up to 50 percent of residential sidewalk repair costs. Curtis also reminded business owners to renew their city business licenses and urged residents to keep lawns under 12 inches during the growing season.

Bartlesville City Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger said that Bartlesville started the new fiscal year with strong sales tax numbers. Sales tax revenue increased about 7.25 percent over the same month last year, or roughly $137,000, while collections finished more than 8 percent ahead of budget expectations. Use tax revenue was slightly below last year's total but remained above budget projections.

City Engineering Director Micah Siemers said work is beginning on projects funded through the city's 2023 General Obligation Bond package. Plans include construction of a new Fire Station No. 2 near Virginia Avenue and Frank Phillips Boulevard, along with resurfacing and reconstruction of several city streets, improvements to Pathfinder Parkway, new restroom facilities at Hudson Lake, playground upgrades, drainage improvements, and additional park projects. Most of the bond-funded construction is expected to begin next summer after design work is completed.

Siemers also said crews are just about ready to start an asphalt preservation project in several residential neighborhoods using an H.A.5 pavement treatment that will not include the chip-seal process used last year (to the relief of many). You should expect temporary street closures while the work is underway. Meanwhile, the Sunset Bridge project is almost finished. The city also received a $300,000 grant to help construct a new pedestrian bridge connecting Pathfinder Parkway and Oak Park.

Other announcements included the Aug. 3-5 filing period for Bartlesville City Council candidates, the swearing-in of Police Chief Andrew Ward, continued hiring across multiple city departments, efforts to deter nuisance geese at Boots Hollow Golf Course, and reminders not to pour fats, oils and grease into the sewer system.

Assistan City Manager Laura Sanders encouraged voters to register by Friday to participate in the Aug. 25 special election on renewing the city's franchise agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas.