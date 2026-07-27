Posted: Jul 27, 2026 10:42 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 10:42 AM

Chase Almy

Get ready to hear the victorious cheers of elementary schoolers and the collective groans of their parents' alarm clocks. Thanks to Oklahoma's new Senate Bill 1481, the little tykes are scoring double the recess time next year, leaping from 20 to a glorious 40 minutes of daily playground domination. But freedom isn't free, kids! To make sure brains keep growing while legs run wild, Bartlesville Public Schools is stretching the elementary day by adding five minutes to both ends of the bell, plus a little nip-and-tuck to the lunch schedule. So yes, little Timmy gets to play tag twice as long, but you also have to drag him out of bed five minutes earlier.

Meanwhile, in the land of raging hormones and early mornings, middle and high schoolers are experiencing the collateral damage of this playground legislation. While teenagers tragically won't be getting a 40-minute recess of their own to complain about, their campus doors will be swinging open five minutes earlier. Why the slightly crueler wake-up call? To ensure the mighty fleet of yellow school buses can run their routes on time for the newly adjusted elementary drops. So, while the teens may drag their feet in protest over losing precious sleep, at least they can consult the official itinerary below.

2026-27 Bell Schedules

Elementary School Doors open 5 minutes earlier/later to add instructional time

Doors Open / Drop-off: 8:30 a.m.

Classes Begin: 8:45 a.m.

Classes End / Dismissal: 3:45 p.m.

Middle School Doors open 5 minutes earlier to support elementary bus routes

Doors Open / Drop-off: 7:30 a.m.

Classes Begin: 8:00 a.m.

Classes End / Dismissal: 2:50 p.m.

High School Doors open 5 minutes earlier to support elementary bus routes