Posted: Jul 24, 2026 2:29 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

Everyone who participated in the Bartlesville Public Library summer reading program is welcome to come out to Frontier Pool Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. to partake in some fun activities.

Grand prize winners of who read the most books will be announced and Library Director Kiley Roberson had the following to say about the yearly event:

"This beloved tradition has been a summer reading favorite in Bartlesville for nearly a decade and we are thrilled that this year's program welcomed even more readers than last year."