Posted: Jul 24, 2026 10:15 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 10:15 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be consideration to approve an amendment agreement with Eagleview to perform yearly fall aerial flights for Osage County to perform Pictometry services for the assessor’s office. This will cost just over $229,000 annually.

The Board will also consider signing a resolution that would allow the county to purchase card policies and a procedure manual.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.