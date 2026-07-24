Posted: Jul 24, 2026 10:12 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 10:12 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation is seeking input from citizens who rely on rural public transportation as the tribe looks to shape future transit investments across its reservation.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the launch of a transportation needs survey during a National Rural Transit Day ceremony, where he also signed a proclamation reaffirming the tribe's commitment to providing reliable, safe and accessible transportation, particularly in rural communities.

"At the heart of this proclamation and survey is the spirit of Gadugi—working together to ensure everyone living within the Cherokee Nation Reservation can access essential needs," Hoskin said in a statement. "That requires reliable transportation services. This survey will help identify any remaining barriers to transportation access, so we can work to remove them."

The Cherokee Nation invests about $2 million annually to support rural transit systems serving its 7,000-square-mile, 14-county reservation. The tribe partners with four regional transit providers — KATS, Pelivan, Muskogee County Transit and Cimarron Transit — subsidizing more than 116,000 rides each year for Cherokee citizens.

The transit network provides transportation to jobs, colleges, businesses, health care facilities and other essential destinations, with services particularly benefiting elders and low-income riders.

The tribe has also supplied 26 new transit vehicles to strengthen rural transportation services. Cherokee Nation officials estimate the tribe's transit funding generates between $5 million and $7 million in annual economic impact across the reservation, where more than 140,000 Cherokee citizens reside.

Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner said dependable transportation is critical to connecting citizens with essential services and family.

"Ensuring citizens can rely on the Cherokee Nation for transportation to the health center, tribal complex, their place of work, or even to visit relatives is one of the most important ways we can serve the Cherokee people and everyone living within the reservation," Warner said.

The proclamation signed by Hoskin and Warner also designates July 16 as Rural Transit Day in the Cherokee Nation and highlights plans for continued investment in rural transportation infrastructure. Those efforts include a $10 million federal grant that will fund a new dispatch center, maintenance facility and other system improvements.

Tribal officials said the survey is designed to identify transportation needs and barriers faced by riders, with a focus on elders, veterans and people with disabilities. Information gathered through the survey will help guide future transportation investments across the reservation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SURVEY

Photo courtesy Cherokee Nation