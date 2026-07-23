Posted: Jul 23, 2026 2:08 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee has named its July Employee of the Month. For July, the recognition goes to Building Maintenance Repair Technician Noah Holmes, who was nominated by local resident Colleen Spalding. In part, here is what Spalding had to say in her nomination letter:

"I would like to recognize Noah Holmes for coming out after hours to unlock a door for a cadet at the police substation so they could retrieve their belongings after the locked door had shut. He didn't hesitate to come in and help."

Holmes will receive eight hours of vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.