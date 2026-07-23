Posted: Jul 23, 2026 9:25 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

Tallgrass Tradition is a local Bartlesville, Oklahoma bluegrass band that performs classic acoustic bluegrass, heartfelt harmonies, and timeless songs.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, band members Keaton Harris and Justin Harris invited everyone to join them on Friday, July 31st for an evening of incredible bluegrass music featuring Tall Grass Tradition while supporting Dewey Volleyball at the Dewey High School Auditorium.

All proceeds benefit the Dewey Lady Doggers Volleyball Program. Tickets will be available from any Volleyball Lady Dogger or can be purchased at the door. The doors open at 6:30 PM, the concert runs from 7:00–8:00 PM. Tickets are $10 per person and concessions are available for purchase.

Keaton and Justin said, "Bring your family, invite your friends, and help us pack the auditorium for a great night of music while supporting our athletes!"