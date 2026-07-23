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Posted: Jul 23, 2026 8:21 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 8:21 AM
Stealing History (and a Good Time) in Bartlesville
Chase Almy
Grab your lemon juice invisible ink and prepare to steal the Declaration of Independence, or at least watch Nicolas Cage do it! Bartlesville’s Sizzlin' Summer Series is rolling out the green grass for a free Movie Night featuring the 2004 cinematic masterpiece, National Treasure. Set for July 24, 2026, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., this is your chance to decode historical conspiracies and evade imaginary treasure hunters under the stars at Unity Square.
Unlike the mythical hoard of the Knights Templar, finding a good time this week won't cost you a dime, as the event is completely free to the public. Just be sure to pack your own lawn chairs or blankets, unless you genuinely plan to stand like a stoic Founding Father for two hours. For more clues to crack the case, or just to check out the rest of the summer schedule, point your browser to
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