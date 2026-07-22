Posted: Jul 22, 2026 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A home in Pawhuska is declared a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday morning. A Pawhuska Police Department Facebook post states the residence was unoccupied when the fire began at around 10:30 a.m.

The Pawhuska Fire Department and Pawhuska EMS arrived on scene quickly, but the flames spread quickly, making it difficult for the firefighters to contain the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.