Posted: Jul 22, 2026 1:16 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 1:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Principal Chief Joe Tillman has made the first appointment of his administration. Raymond Red Corn will serve on the Osage LLC Board, this according to an Osage Nation press release.

Red Corn served in the Osage Nation Congress from 2006 to 2014 and was Assistant Principal Chief from 2014 to 2022. Tillman had the following to say regarding the appointment:

"Raymond has dedicated much of his life to serving the Osage Nation and I am proud to appoint him to the Osage LLC Board. His experience, leadership and deep understanding of our Nation will be a tremendous asset as the board helps guide the future of Osage LLC."