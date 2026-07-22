News
Posted: Jul 22, 2026 12:50 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 12:57 PM
State of Our Schools Luncheon Set for Aug. 5
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is inviting the community to attend its annual State of Our Schools luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Bartlesville High School Commons.
Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Foundation Executive Director Rachel Miller says the event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is expected to draw about 300 business, education and community leaders. Tickets and sponsorships are still available at bpsfoundation.org.
Miller says the luncheon highlights the accomplishments and future of Bartlesville Public Schools while celebrating the community's support. She noted the Foundation contributed $435,000 over the past year for school programs and teacher grants, made possible through the generosity of local donors and businesses.
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