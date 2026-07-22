Posted: Jul 22, 2026 12:50 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 12:57 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is inviting the community to attend its annual State of Our Schools luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Bartlesville High School Commons.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Foundation Executive Director Rachel Miller says the event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is expected to draw about 300 business, education and community leaders. Tickets and sponsorships are still available at bpsfoundation.org