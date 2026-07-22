Posted: Jul 22, 2026 12:38 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 12:40 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville voters will decide two school bond propositions totaling nearly $41 million during the Aug. 25 election. If approved, the bond package would fund campus improvements, technology, and transportation without increasing the current property tax rate.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor said proposition 1 would authorize $38.725 million for building and equipment projects, while Proposition 2 would provide $2.25 million to replace aging school buses and other district support vehicles.

Chancellor said the bond can be funded with no projected tax increase because new debt will replace bonds that are being retired. The district's sinking fund millage is expected to remain at about 30 mills, consistent with other area school districts.

Projects in Proposition 1 include a more secure front entrance and office area at Madison Middle School, expanded strength and conditioning facilities at Bartlesville High School, a new weight room at Central Middle School, and renovations to wrestling facilities, including dedicated space for the growing girls wrestling program.

The proposal also calls for construction of a new Extracurricular Annex to support band, STEM competitions and student leadership activities, along with continued funding through the 2028-29 school year for curriculum, textbooks, classroom technology, HVAC systems, roofing and other facility improvements.

Proposition 2 would fund the purchase of new school buses and support vehicles to improve fleet reliability and student safety.