Posted: Jul 22, 2026 12:30 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 12:54 PM

Tom Davis

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center is celebrating several recent milestones, including a Bronze Rural Stroke Recognition Award from the American Heart Association, the one-year anniversary of its designation as a Primary Stroke Center, and an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. Hospital leaders say only 10 Oklahoma hospitals currently hold the top safety rating.

Since becoming a Primary Stroke Center, Jane Phillips has treated nearly 190 stroke patients, providing specialized care for Bartlesville and surrounding rural communities where rapid treatment can be lifesaving. Hospital officials emphasize that "time lost is brain lost" when responding to stroke symptoms.

As part of its community outreach, neurologist Dr. King will present "Brain Health Matters: Understanding Stroke Signs and Prevention" at Elder Care on Tuesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. The hospital says the presentation will focus on recognizing stroke symptoms, prevention and the importance of seeking immediate medical care.