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Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 22, 2026 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 10:43 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioner Elect John Hultz Speaks at Chamber Forum
Brian McSweeney
Newly elected Nowata County Commissioner for District One John Hultz appeared at a Nowata Chamber of Commerce forum Wednesday morning.
Hultz discussed his plans for when he takes office and some issues he has observed with the county.
The discussion shifted to what kinds of jobs and people a county commissioner hires and looks for.
Hultz was elected as a county commissioner during the June 16 primary. He defeated incumbent and current Chairman of the Board, Paul Crupper. Hultz received 61% of the vote during the primary.
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