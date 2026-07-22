Posted: Jul 22, 2026 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 10:43 AM

Brian McSweeney

Newly elected Nowata County Commissioner for District One John Hultz appeared at a Nowata Chamber of Commerce forum Wednesday morning.

Hultz discussed his plans for when he takes office and some issues he has observed with the county.

The discussion shifted to what kinds of jobs and people a county commissioner hires and looks for.