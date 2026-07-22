Posted: Jul 22, 2026 8:58 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 8:58 AM

Chase Almy

Parents of Bartlesville, rejoice! If your household has been held hostage by a certain animated Australian cattle dog, salvation is finally here, and it only costs 25 dollarbucks. Stage Art Dance, located at 318 S. Quapaw Ave., is hosting Boppin' With Bluey, a one-day camp designed to thoroughly exhaust your little ones through a chaotic but adorable mix of dance, tumbling, crafts, and games. Scheduled for Thursday, July 23rd, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, it’s the perfect opportunity to drop off the kidds and enjoy 90 glorious minutes of uninterrupted silence while they boogie down with everyone's favorite blue pup.

The camp is open to energetic heelers ages 2 to 12, making it the ultimate destination for toddlers who just learned to spin and older kids who are secretly still obsessed with the show. At just $25 for the one-day camp, it's significantly cheaper than replacing the living room furniture your kids have been using for their own obstacle courses. Spots are guaranteed to vanish faster than Bandit when there's yard work to be done, so don't dawdle! To secure your child's place and avoid a monumental, floor-pounding meltdown, head over to the studio's Facebook to sign up!