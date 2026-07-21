Posted: Jul 21, 2026 8:44 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 8:46 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, Bartlesville Mayor Jim Curd says the city's storm cleanup is nearly wrapped up while councilors prepare for for the August 3 City Council agenda and continue strengthening safety measures at Blue Whale Materials following a recent fire.

Curd said the heaviest storm damage occurred on the north and east sides of Bartlesville, including Sooner Park, the city golf course and nearby neighborhoods. City crews worked extended hours to clear streets and remove debris. Mayor Curd said a Tulsa-based contractor assisted with golf course cleanup so that city employees could focus on parks and residential areas. Residents with remaining tree debris are encouraged to haul it to the designated dump site near the old rodeo grounds through July 23rd.

According to Curd, City Council in August will revisit a downtown zoning request that was previously denied after an alternative proposal was introduced. Council members are also expected to discuss recommendations from the committee studying the use of automated license plate reader cameras.