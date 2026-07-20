Posted: Jul 20, 2026 6:40 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 6:40 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council checked off every item on Monday night's agenda, approving all measures brought before the board. Among the actions taken, council members approved a variance request allowing three modular homes to be placed at 720 E. 3rd Street, accepted the latest sales tax report, approved a lease extension proposal for the American Tower site, and unanimously passed Ordinance No. 2026-1622, which adds new regulations to the city's mobile home zoning requirements.

Council members also approved the ordinance's emergency clause, allowing the new rule to take effect immediately. Under the new regulation, only mobile homes built within the last 10 years will be permitted in areas of Dewey zoned for mobile homes. City leaders said the change is intended to help maintain the quality of housing in those neighborhoods while still allowing manufactured housing as an option.