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Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 20, 2026 1:42 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 1:49 PM
Nowata Chamber Hosting State of the County
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a State of the County Event Wednesday morning at the Nowata Boys and Girls Club.
Newly elected County Commissioner John Hultz will speak, along with members of the "Save Our Hospital" group. Breakfast will be provided.
Wednesday's event starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m.
The Nowata Boys and Girls Club is located at 300 S. Pine St.
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