Posted: Jul 20, 2026 1:42 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 1:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a State of the County Event Wednesday morning at the Nowata Boys and Girls Club.

Newly elected County Commissioner John Hultz will speak, along with members of the "Save Our Hospital" group. Breakfast will be provided.

Wednesday's event starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m.