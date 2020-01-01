Posted: Jul 20, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

Classic cars, community, and giving back will once again take center stage as the Oldies ’n Goodies Car Club hosts the 39th Annual Oldies ’n Goodies Car Show on Saturday, September 19, 2026, in downtown Dewey, Oklahoma. This year’s event theme, “A Detour Worth Taking: North of the Mother Road,” celebrates the history, nostalgia, and unique communities found along the iconic Route 66 corridor.

For nearly four decades, the Oldies ’n Goodies Car Show has brought together car enthusiasts, families, and community supporters for a day filled with incredible vehicles, fellowship, and a shared mission of helping others. The event continues to grow as one of the area’s premier community fundraisers — and the impact reaches far beyond the show itself.

Unlike many fundraising events, the Oldies ’n Goodies Car Show operates with a simple mission: give back to the community. After necessary event expenses are covered, 100% of all remaining proceeds are donated to local nonprofit organizations and community programs that directly benefit people in need. The club does not keep a dime.

Over the past three years alone (2023, 2024, and 2025), the club has donated nearly $40,000 back into the Bartlesville and surrounding communities, supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference locally. The 2025 event alone helped provide funding to organizations including the Tom Mix Museum, Dewey Hotel, Salvation Army, The Journey Home, Lighthouse, Washington County SPCA, Paths to Independence, and Tri County Tech’s Automotive program.

The 39th Annual Oldies ’n Goodies Car Show will feature hundreds of classic cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles throughout downtown Dewey. Visitors can enjoy:

Car Show

Awards and trophies recognizing outstanding entries

Silent auction featuring donated items from generous supporters

Official event T-shirts available for purchase

Food, fellowship, and family-friendly activities

A chance to support local organizations through every purchase and donation

Tool set raffles

Vendors

New This Year: Youth Pedal Tractor Pull

The 2026 show will introduce a brand-new activity designed especially for younger community members — a free Youth Pedal Tractor Pull!

This family-friendly event will give kids the opportunity to participate, compete, and experience the excitement of a classic agricultural tradition. The pedal tractor pull is a fun addition that reflects the show’s commitment to creating an event where all generations can participate and make memories together. Sign ups for this fun event will begin at 10AM and the fun will start at 10:30AM!

Help Support The Journey Home Through Toolset Raffles

This year’s event will also feature toolset raffles benefiting The Journey Home, a Bartlesville organization dedicated to providing support, resources, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and housing instability.

Raffle tickets will be available during the event, giving attendees the chance to win great prizes while directly supporting an organization making a difference in the lives of local community members. There are 2 chances to win this year, one Bluepoint tool set worth over $500 and another worth over $800, brand new donated by Fegaly Tool Sales.

Vehicle Registration Information

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their vehicles and be part of this year’s celebration. Registration details, entry information, and event updates will be available through Oldies ’n Goodies Car Club event communications. Registrations will be accepted from 8AM-10:30AM and the cost is $25/vehicle.

Whether you own a show-stopping classic, a beautifully restored vehicle, or simply appreciate automotive history, everyone is invited to join the fun.

Mark Your Calendar

39th Annual Oldies ’n Goodies Car Show

Theme: A Detour Worth Taking: North of the Mother Road

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Location: Downtown Dewey, Oklahoma

Come celebrate classic cars, Route 66 history, community pride, and the power of giving back. The Oldies ’n Goodies Car Show is more than an event — it’s a tradition built on friendship, generosity, and making a difference.