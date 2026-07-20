Posted: Jul 20, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 9:57 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regular meeting at the Nowata County Annex Monday morning.

The commissioners were informed that American Electric Power (AEP) has decided on a route for the Northeast Oklahoma Transmission Enhancement Project. The commissioners have signed a declaration opposing the project, they will vote next week to sign a motion to intervene on the matter.

In other business, the commissioners passed a resolution to adjust the mileage reimbursement rate to align with a rate adjustment made by the IRS. The new rate is 76 cents per mile.

The commissioners also awarded bids for polypropylene pipe, approved a request for a grant application for district two, approved a donation and declared items as surplus.

The board tabled the county certification map and county action report and office expenses for the county commissioners.