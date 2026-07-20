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Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 20, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 9:57 AM
Nowata Co. to Possibly Intervene in AEP Project
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners held a regular meeting at the Nowata County Annex Monday morning.
The commissioners were informed that American Electric Power (AEP) has decided on a route for the Northeast Oklahoma Transmission Enhancement Project. The commissioners have signed a declaration opposing the project, they will vote next week to sign a motion to intervene on the matter.
Vice-Chairman Brandon Wesson and Emergency Manager Laurie Summers discussed why the county was not informed.
In other business, the commissioners passed a resolution to adjust the mileage reimbursement rate to align with a rate adjustment made by the IRS. The new rate is 76 cents per mile.
The commissioners also awarded bids for polypropylene pipe, approved a request for a grant application for district two, approved a donation and declared items as surplus.
The board tabled the county certification map and county action report and office expenses for the county commissioners.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.
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