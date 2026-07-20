Posted: Jul 20, 2026 8:34 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 10:50 AM

Chase Almy

If your Sunday afternoon plans currently consist of arguing with the TV remote or wondering if it's too early for a nap, here's a better option. Sean Harrison will bring his storytelling performance to the stage at the Grey Dog Listening Room in Bartlesville this Sunday at 4 p.m. for a matinee filled with music, humor and tales from the road. The Fayetteville, Arkansas songwriter has earned praise from critics and fellow musicians alike for his unique blend of Americana, folk, country, rock and blues, with reviewers calling his songwriting original and emotionally resonant.

A Billboard-charted songwriter, Harrison has built a reputation for lively performances packed with quirky, self-deprecating country tunes about everyday life's victories, defeats and those moments when you realize you've made a spectacularly bad decision. Whether he's making audiences laugh with stories about the average guy's struggles or slowing things down with heartfelt ballads, Harrison's mix of humor, authenticity and sharp storytelling promises an entertaining way to spend a Sunday afternoon. After all, laundry will still be there when you get home.