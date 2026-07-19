Posted: Jul 19, 2026 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2026 10:18 AM

Tom Davis

Bargain hunters are invited to the 29th Annual KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM Auction on Saturday, July 25, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with bidding beginning at 9 a.m. Shoppers can bid on new merchandise and gift certificates from local businesses, with savings of up to 80% off retail. Many items are expected to sell for even less.

The free-to-enter event also features free bidder numbers, door prizes and deals throughout the morning.