Posted: Jul 18, 2026 2:59 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 2:59 AM

Tom Davis

On Thursday, I voted to advance the Budget Resolution for Fiscal Year 2027 as the best option to ensure the SAVE America Act will be passed in full, not just in part. While there were elements in the package many of us sought spending offsets for (still seeking to be accomplished in another measure), this package is designed with the U.S. Senate in mind. The SAVE America Act is essential and I have concluded this measure puts maximum pressure on the Senate to finally take up the SAVE America Act after declining to do so for months.

If the SAVE America Act comes back to the House watered down by the Senate, the American people will become rightfully disillusioned. All eyes are on the Senate to ensure President Trump is able to deliver on what he has rightfully signaled as policy priority number one!!

My vote was one of hope, a hope that the Senate and its leaders will not squander this opportunity to deliver for the American people by saying it can’t pass this crucial election integrity legislation. The Senate must follow the House’s momentum and pass the SAVE America Act immediately and in full.