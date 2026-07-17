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Crime & Courts
Posted: Jul 17, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 3:41 PM
Pawhuska Man Charged With Lewd Acts to Minor
Brian McSweeney
A Pawhuska man is facing felony charges in Washington County after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a minor.
36-year-old Johnathan Justice was charged on Friday with lewd acts to a child under 16 and lewd proposals to a child under 16.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Justice allegedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old victim on May 18. The victim reportedly attempted to kick him away as he made his alleged advancements.
On May 24, Justice allegedly sent the victim explicit messages through a social media platform. Justice allegedly made multiple sexual references to the victim through the messaging platform.
Justice will appear in court again on July 24 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.
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