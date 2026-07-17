Posted: Jul 17, 2026 2:18 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

When the heavy rain and wind storm hit Pawhuska two weeks ago, many tree branches broke off into pieces across town. Utility Superintendent Jerry Eubanks said his crew is just now getting around to picking everything up and said something has to be done so that the process is more efficient.

Eubanks went on to talk about what other towns do in these situations and how having to work on a project such as this can set the town back.