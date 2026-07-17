Posted: Jul 17, 2026 1:11 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 1:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with pending felony charges is facing an additional criminal charge.

31-year-old LeAndre Parks was charged on Friday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Parks allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim in the early morning hours of May 17. Parks allegedly threw the victim to the ground as they were on the phone with 911.

The victim allegedly had their left pinky torn off when Parks threw them to the ground.

Parks has pending felony charges of first-degree burglary and stalking in violation of a protective order in matters earlier this year. He also faces multiple charges of protective order violations.