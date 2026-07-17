Posted: Jul 17, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 11:18 AM

Tom Davis

It's a great way to feed your tummy and fill your soul—Jesus Burger!

Appearing on Community Connection, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries issued an invitation to their monthly Jesus Burger event, where you can enjoy a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ.