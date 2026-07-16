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Crime
Posted: Jul 16, 2026 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 2:28 PM
Cavalcade Street Dance Leads to Juvenile Altercation
Ty Loftis
During Tuesday evening's Cavalcade street dance in downtown Pawhuska, an altercation broke out between a few juveniles. One individual attempted to flee, but was arrested shortly thereafter.
A Pawhuska Police Department Facebook post states because juveniles are involved, they are unable to provide additional details regarding the investigation. The case has now been turned over to the Office of Juvenile Affairs and District Attorney's Office.
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