Posted: Jul 16, 2026 1:59 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 1:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with three pending criminal charges this year is now facing felony charges.

18-year-old River York was charged on Wednesday with stalking in violation of a protective order and intimidation of a witness.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, York allegedly completed a video call with the victim on the afternoon of June 30 from inside the Washington County Correctional Facility (WCCF). York is allegedly heard on the video call urging the victim to drop the protective order against him. York allegedly urged the victim to request to decline prosecution.

Between the dates of June 25 and July 7, York allegedly made 117 phone calls to the victim from inside the WCCF and three video calls.

York was served a protective order on June 23.

York has multiple pending misdemeanor charges for domestic abuse, assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence.