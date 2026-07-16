Posted: Jul 16, 2026 10:44 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 10:44 AM

Chase Almy

Sen. James Lankford spent part of Thursday's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing pressing President Donald Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, on everything from Iran's terror network to whether the nation's intelligence bureaucracy has gotten a little too comfortable with its own orgization chart. Lankford highlighted Clayton's background prosecuting terrorists, spies, money launderers, and organized crime in New York, asking how that experience would shape the intelligence community. Clayton responded that the job of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is to provide clear, objective intelligence to policymakers, not make policy itself, and said he plans to keep the agency focused on oversight rather than adding more layers of management. Because Washington has never met a flowchart it didn't want to turn into a full-time career.

Lankford also zeroed in on Iran, calling attention to nearly five decades of threats against Americans from Tehran and its proxy groups. Clayton agreed the danger is "real," pointing to recent arrests involving alleged Iranian-linked plots and warning that terror financing is increasingly moving beyond traditional banks into digital asset platforms and other emerging financial channels. He argued intelligence agencies must do a better job tracking those funding sources while keeping their primary mission centered on protecting Americans. In other words, if terrorists are updating their playbook, Uncle Sam probably shouldn't still be using the instruction manual from 2005.