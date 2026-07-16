Posted: Jul 16, 2026 9:54 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech is expanding its educational offerings this fall with the return of driver's education, new community cooking classes and continued investment in workforce training as students prepare to return to campus next month.

On Thursday's Community Connection on KWON, Student Services Director Laci Davis said the technology center is reintroducing driver's education beginning in August

"We took a break. No driver's ed for the past year, but starting in August, we will have driver's ed again," Davis said. "So for those kiddos 15 years old, we'd love to get them enrolled. It's a very short course and gets them onto their permit real quick."

Davis says the school is also launching adult culinary classes led by Chef Robert Jackson in its professional teaching kitchen.

Tri County Tech recently broke ground on a new emergency services building that will house its high school firefighter and emergency medical technician program, along with adult EMT, paramedic and firefighter training. Davis says the facility is expected to open next spring and will help address a nationwide shortage of first responders.

The school also continues to provide free monthly continuing education classes for firefighters, including training in vehicle extrication, live burns and hazardous materials response. Davis says the courses are especially valuable for volunteer and rural fire departments with limited training budgets.

The fall semester for full-time programs begins Aug. 12, with orientation sessions for new high school students and their parents scheduled the week before. Davis says Tri County Tech's high school enrollment is already about 95% full, while adult program applications remain open.

In addition to career and technical education, the school partners with the University of Oklahoma on a dental hygiene program. Davis says the program maintains a 100% licensing exam pass rate and a 100% job placement rate.

Davis says the Tri County Tech Foundation provides scholarships, emergency assistance and other support for students. The foundation's annual golf tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 1 at Hillcrest Country Club, with team registrations and sponsorships now being accepted.

Tri County Tech serves students throughout Washington, Nowata and Osage counties, with its main campus in Bartlesville and additional facilities in Nowata and Pawhuska.

Listen to "TRI COUNTY TECH 7-16-26" on Spreaker.