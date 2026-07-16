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Osage Nation
Posted: Jul 16, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 10:41 AM
Osage Nation Health System Receives Rehab Facility Accreditation
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Health System has received an accreditation for its primary residential treatment center serving Native American communities. The Osage Nation has been accredited for several years and CEO of the Osage Nation Health System, Mark Rogers says it means a great deal to be recognized again.
Rogers goes on to talk about what it takes to qualify in order to be accredited.
Rogers says one of the most difficult things is holding on to that accreditation status for the next three years before they re-apply again.
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