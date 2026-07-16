Posted: Jul 16, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health System has received an accreditation for its primary residential treatment center serving Native American communities. The Osage Nation has been accredited for several years and CEO of the Osage Nation Health System, Mark Rogers says it means a great deal to be recognized again.

Rogers goes on to talk about what it takes to qualify in order to be accredited.