Posted: Jul 15, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Two individuals were seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday after attempting to take items from a local business. It is alleged Tahya Ogans rang up items and allowed an individual to leave without paying on three different occasions. As a result, see is facing felony charges of embezzlement and conspiracy.

It is alleged Julius Young III was the one benefiting from this activity. It is alleged he took over $7,300 in merchandise. He is also facing embezzlement and conspiracy charges.