Posted: Jul 15, 2026 3:10 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 3:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

A $1.1 million street preservation project is underway in several Bartlesville neighborhoods after the City Council approved a construction contract earlier this month.

The council approved a contract to complete preventive maintenance work in the Prairie Ridge and Stone Branch subdivisions, as well as on numerous streets in the Stonewall Drive area between Washington Boulevard and Silver Lake Road.

The project is funded through the city's 2020 half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax program and includes the application of High Density Mineral Bond, or HA5, to existing street surfaces. Crews also will complete full-depth asphalt patching, primarily in the Stonewall Drive area, and crack sealing throughout the project area.

City Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says the work differs from a street project completed last summer that generated complaints from motorists.

"The main issue with the project last summer was with the chip seal portion, and that will not be involved in this project," Siemers said. "While chip seal was required for our more heavily traveled streets, the current project involves streets that are far less heavily traveled, so the chip seal layer will not be an issue this time around."

Full-depth asphalt patching began Monday. Siemers says crack sealing is expected to begin around the end of July and continue through late August, followed by HA5 application in September.

Work is planned on Stonewall Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. Highway 75, including adjacent side streets in the Park Place, Deerfield and Stonebridge subdivisions. Additional work will take place on Nova Avenue between Wayside and Price Road, Hill Drive between Silver Lake Road and Price Road, the Prairie Ridge and Stone Branch subdivisions, and Southwest Jennings Avenue between Adams Boulevard and 14th Street.

During most phases of construction, one lane of traffic will remain open. Both lanes will be closed during HA5 application, although the city says residential access will be maintained.

City officials say flyers will be distributed to residents before work begins on individual streets so vehicles can be moved. Lane closure schedules are expected to be posted beginning Aug. 31.