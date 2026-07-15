Posted: Jul 15, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 3:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville residents will have an additional week to dispose of tree debris from the July 4 storm at a temporary free disposal site after city officials extended its operating dates through July 23.

The site, which had been scheduled to close this week, will remain open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through July 23, except Sunday, July 19, when it will be closed.

"We know many residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm, and extending the free disposal site gives them additional time to safely clear fallen trees and other storm debris from their properties," Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders said in a statement. "Our goal is to make the recovery process as convenient as possible while helping keep our neighborhoods safe and clean. We appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation as our community continues to recover."

The disposal site is located on city-owned property along West Highway 60, just east of the Green Country Rodeo Arena at 759 Bartlesville Rd. City officials say the site is limited to tree debris, brush and vegetation damaged during the July 4 storm. No other materials will be accepted.

Residents who are unable to transport debris to the site may continue using the city's existing yard waste collection program. Limbs must be cut into 4-foot lengths, weigh no more than 50 pounds and have a green yard waste sticker attached.

Stickers are available for purchase at QuikTrip locations and Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. Yard waste will be collected on residents' regular trash collection day.

The city says it does not plan to conduct a special curbside pickup for storm debris. Tree limbs left at the curb will only be collected if they meet the yard waste program's size and weight requirements and display the required green yard waste sticker.