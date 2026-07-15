Posted: Jul 15, 2026 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 2:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Pratt, Kan. man is facing a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly trying to stab someone.

27-year-old Cartman Cross-Dunn was charged on Wednesday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim was allegedly woken up on the morning of July 8 to Cross-Dunn punching them. Cross-Dunn allegedly had a knife in his hand and was attempting to stab the victim. Cross-Dunn allegedly hit the victim multiple times with the handle of the knife.