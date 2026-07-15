Posted: Jul 15, 2026 1:23 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

During Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Fire Marshal Mike Bayro addressed the council about abatement properties, citing they are behind in that department.

Bayro said completing an abatement can be a lengthy process and with the City of Pawhuska being short on employees, he says sometimes it is better to delay starting one.