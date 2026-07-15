Posted: Jul 15, 2026 10:04 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 10:04 AM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools has released enrollment information for the 2026-2027 school year. Supply lists for elementary students are also available on the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook page.

If enrolling at Barnsdall Schools for the first time, you can show up on Monday and bring a birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization records and a CDIB card. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Elementary students don't need to show up for enrollment. Middle school students need to be there on Tuesday and high school students need to be there on Monday. Freshman and sophomores will enroll in the afternoon while juniors and seniors will enroll in the morning.