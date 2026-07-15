Posted: Jul 15, 2026 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Roundup Club presents the 45th Annual Green Country Rodeo—nationally recognized as one of the "10 best rodeos to go to in 48 states" ---July 23, 24, and 26 at the BRUC Arena, located one mile west of Bartlesville on Highway 60 across from the airport.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dee Friend and Jill Wood announced that the gates will open at 6:00 p.m., youth mutton busting at 7:00 p.m., and the Grand Entry starts at 8:00 p.m. nightly.

The Green Country Rodeo brings regional professional rodeo competition and family entertainment to the community while supporting local youth and veterans. This event is dual-sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) and the American Cowboys Rodeo Association (ACRA).

You'll see top-tier regional contestants (balancing full-time weekday jobs with weekend events) pulling from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas. Events include null riding, calf roping, and a wild horse race. The stock contractor is Bighorn Rodeo Company providing premium bucking horses and bulls. Early-bird spectators can watch all the horses run through the arena together to warm up before the show.

Events for Kids include junior barrel racing, a calf scramble, and crowd-favorite mutton busting (sheep riding) for young fans. Mutton busting registration begins at 6:45 p.m. for a 7:00 p.m. start.

There are four Rodeo Queen contestants competing for the title: Aspen Shambles, Adeline Crouch, Ryan French, and Alexis York. The Queen candidates are selling main gate tickets ($8 in advance via the BRUC Facebook page, $10 at the gate).

The Little Britches Candidates: Mesa Tatum and Avery Hoppik (plus one other participant) are selling $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win a $500 custom meat package donated by Rainey’s Custom Butchering in Ramona, OK.

The Green COuntry Rodeo features nightly themes & community causes

Night 1 (Thursday): "Pink Night" for breast cancer awareness.

Night 2 (Friday): "Back the Blue" honoring local police and first responders.

Night 3 (Saturday): Red, White, and Blue night honoring military veterans (coinciding with the 250th U.S. birthday celebrations).