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Osage County
Posted: Jul 14, 2026 3:09 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 3:09 PM
Osage Co Court Clerk Warns Records Could Be Lost
Ty Loftis
During the citizens input portion of Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Court Clerk Lavendar Carroll had a request for the commissioners and the public at large. That request was to reach out to your state representative about a law that is set to expire. Carroll says if something isn't done, court records could be lost.
This law needs to get renewed so that marriage records, divorce records, foreclosure records and others can get digitized.
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