Posted: Jul 14, 2026 3:09 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

During the citizens input portion of Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Court Clerk Lavendar Carroll had a request for the commissioners and the public at large. That request was to reach out to your state representative about a law that is set to expire. Carroll says if something isn't done, court records could be lost.