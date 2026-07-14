Posted: Jul 14, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 10:22 AM

Tom Davis

Applications are now open for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol 77th Academy.

According to the OHP, qualified applicants will receive conditional offers throughout the application period, so applying early provides the best opportunity to join the elite ranks.

Traditional applicants with no prior law enforcement experience earn $56,562.79 and a $1,200 uniform allowance during academy. After a 12-month probation, the pay increases to $66,638.15, including shift differential and uniform allowance.

Lateral Officers with prior training will earn $67,899.62 and a $1,200 uniform allowance during academy. After 12-month probation, the pay bumps up to $74,192.92, including shift differential and uniform allowance.