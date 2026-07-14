Posted: Jul 14, 2026 9:04 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 9:04 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Sperry man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after admitting to distributing methamphetamine and attempting to influence a witness in his criminal case, federal prosecutors announced.

51-year-old Aaron Mitchell Robinson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sara E. Hill to 132 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Federal authorities began investigating Robinson in July 2025 after the FBI received information that he was selling methamphetamine from his Sperry residence. During the investigation, agents conducted controlled purchases in which Robinson accepted cash in exchange for more than a pound of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

During one of the controlled buys, Robinson was observed carrying two firearms. When investigators later executed a search warrant at his home, they recovered two firearms, ammunition, $1,660 in cash and evidence consistent with drug use and drug trafficking, according to court records.

As part of his plea agreement, Robinson admitted he contacted a witness through social media and attempted to persuade the person not to testify, prosecutors said.

Court records also show Robinson has an extensive criminal history, including prior felony convictions for stealing an airplane, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Robinson will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.