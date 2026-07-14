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Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 14, 2026 8:44 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 8:46 AM
Children's Musical Theatre Presents Frozen The Musical July 16-19
Tom Davis
Each summer, Children's Musical Theatre of Bartlesville brings the magic of Broadway to life. This summer, CMT presents Frozen The Musical, July 16-17, 2026, at 7 p.m. and July 18-19, 2026, at 2 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd, in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, CMT Artistic Director Roberta Eberhard and youth actors Marisol De La Rosa, Mannie Jimmenz, Caroline Boudreaux, and Issac Brewer talked about the production.
Frozen The Musical is a magical story of sisterhood, courage, and self-acceptance. It follows fearless Princess Anna on an epic quest to bring her sister Elsa home after Elsa’s icy powers accidentally trap the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter.
There is a special $5 admission price for children. The little ones are also invited to be a part of the "Frozen Parade" at each show.
The CMT Mainstage Summer Musical is the centerpiece of their season. It is a five-week musical theatre intensive where students ages 7–17 learn every aspect of putting on a full-scale production.
CMT's Frozen The Musical runs July 16-17, 2026, at 7 p.m. and July 18-19, 2026, at 2 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd, in Bartlesville. Tickets are available at www.bartlesvillecenter.com .
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