Posted: Jul 13, 2026 9:00 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 9:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

A handful of concerned business owners in Nowata voiced their concerns over a significant hike in costs for business licenses in the city to the Nowata City Commissioners Monday evening.

Multiple city commissioners addressed that the city is behind on retaining money through business licenses, which has caused an increase in costs for business owners to establish their location. Aside from increasing the cost, the policy itself appears to have changed.

Business owners in Nowata have seen as high as a 90% increase in license costs.