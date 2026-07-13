Posted: Jul 13, 2026 8:32 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 8:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata Mayor Garry Gibson appeared at the "Save Our Hospital" meeting Monday evening at the Clark Event Center.

Ascension St. John has submitted an application to reclassify Ascension St. John Nowata from a Critical Access Hospital to a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH). The change would eliminate in-patient services, requiring patients in Nowata to seek treatment in either Bartlesville or Owasso.

Gibson also said that Hillcrest has shown interest in putting a hospital in Nowata.

The discussion shifted to Medicaid and the percentages that the federal government and state governments cover. Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government is responsible for 90% of costs and the state pays 10%.

From Sunday's event at the Nowata Middle School gymnasium, members of the "Save Our Hospital" group have called for county unity. Gibson said the community needs to fight.